Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

