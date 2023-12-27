Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $450.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

