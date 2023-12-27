Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.03. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

