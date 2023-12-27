Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 22,344 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

