Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,256 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

