Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.53 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

