Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

