Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

