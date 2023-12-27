Financial Analysis: Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 26.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -4.04

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51% ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68%

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Artemis Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

