Financial Comparison: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Mercury General -2.31% -8.85% -1.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.57 -$512.67 million ($1.84) -20.46

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercury General.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Mercury General on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group



Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Mercury General



Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

