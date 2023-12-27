Financial Contrast: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus price target of $243.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Akumin.

This table compares Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.04 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.12 Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.29 $1.28 billion $7.48 30.13

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Laboratory Co. of America 4.88% 14.09% 6.97%

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Akumin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

