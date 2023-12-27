Financial Survey: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) versus SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 33.97% 31.16% 22.28% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and SENSIO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.38 billion 16.87 $1.35 billion $6.00 39.59 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than SENSIO Technologies. SENSIO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arista Networks and SENSIO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 2 16 0 2.89 SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $219.59, suggesting a potential downside of 7.55%.

Summary

Arista Networks beats SENSIO Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

