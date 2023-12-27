First Affirmative Financial Network Has $577,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

