First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

