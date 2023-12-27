First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.