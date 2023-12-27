First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.19.

First Solar Trading Up 0.9 %

First Solar stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.