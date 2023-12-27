Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.59 on Monday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 270.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $155,749,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

