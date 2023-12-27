Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

