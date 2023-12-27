Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $61,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after buying an additional 1,030,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.