Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.