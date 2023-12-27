Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

View Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.