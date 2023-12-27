FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Head to Head Analysis

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Data Knights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.86 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.79

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A -5.55%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Frome, the United Kingdom.

