Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE FC opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $565.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

