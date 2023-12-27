FuelCell Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $795.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

