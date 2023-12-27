FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Issued By Wedbush

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

