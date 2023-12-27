FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.