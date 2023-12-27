FY2023 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Lifted by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

X opened at $48.33 on Monday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,318 shares of company stock worth $13,209,655. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

