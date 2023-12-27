FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Enovix Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enovix in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Enovix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.