FY2024 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Reduced by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $113.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after buying an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

