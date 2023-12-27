FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Reduced by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $178,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,131 shares in the company, valued at $57,416,002.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,400 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $178,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,131 shares in the company, valued at $57,416,002.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $213,795.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,293 shares of company stock worth $3,439,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

