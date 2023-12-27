FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

