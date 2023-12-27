FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Lowered by KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
