FY2026 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).
Immunovant Price Performance
IMVT stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $44.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant
In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,434,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
