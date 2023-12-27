Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

