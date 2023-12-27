Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 350,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

