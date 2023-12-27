Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10,222.20

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £102.22 ($129.89) and traded as low as GBX 9,905 ($125.86). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,990 ($126.94), with a volume of 9,125 shares traded.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of £102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of £105.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

