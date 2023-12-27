Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $53.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

