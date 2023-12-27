Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.