Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
