GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

