GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 74.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 195.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,926.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.91. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.