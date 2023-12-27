GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $913,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14,855.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PB opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

