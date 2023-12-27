GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

