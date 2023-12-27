GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 888 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

