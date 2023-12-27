goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Plans $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

goeasy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$160.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.98.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.5572917 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

