Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $720.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $3,960,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 116,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

