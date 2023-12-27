Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

