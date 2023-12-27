Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) vs. JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Financial Contrast

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 2.16% 8.72% 1.22% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 0 0 0 N/A JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Supervielle and JSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and JSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $2.36 billion 0.17 -$38.72 million $0.64 6.81 JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.90 million N/A N/A

JSB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats JSB Financial on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About JSB Financial

(Get Free Report)

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.