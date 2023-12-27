Halogen Software (TSE:HGN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49

Halogen Software Inc (TSE:HGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as high as C$12.51. Halogen Software shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.
Halogen Software Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.49.
Halogen Software Company Profile
Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.
