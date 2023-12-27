HC Wainwright Comments on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
