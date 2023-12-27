Head to Head Analysis: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 22.39 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.11 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 226.00 -$12.90 million ($0.09) -7.94

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.7, indicating that its stock price is 6,470% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39% Carbon Streaming -323.44% -7.70% -7.27%

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

